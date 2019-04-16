Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to 'unexpected ingredient'

DETROIT - Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies are being recalled in the United States due to an "unexpected ingredient" causing negative health effects for customers, officials announced.

Mondelez Global issued the voluntary recall Tuesday. It affects certain 13-ounce packages of cookies, company officials said.

The cookies were recalled due to a possible "unexpected solidified ingredient."

Some customers have reported adverse health effects after eating the cookies, according to the company.

The affected products are 13-ounce Chips Ahoy chewy cookies with "best when used by" dates of Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 of 2019.

Customers who have purchased these cookies should not eat them and should call the company at 1-844-366-1171.

