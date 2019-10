DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 160,000 diesel powered Ram pickup trucks that could potentially catch fire.

The recall covers the Ram 1500 models made from 2014 to 2019. Officials say the models may leak coolant and possibly catch fire as a result.

The company urges drivers to constantly check their coolant levels and contact their dealer if the levels are consistently low.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.