Ford issues 4 safety recalls covering more than 1.2 million vehicles

Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, and was founded by Henry Ford.

Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls for North America and another one in Canada.

Here's the info from Ford:

Safety recall for select 2011-17 Ford Explorer vehicles for rear suspension toe link fracture issue

Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011-17 Ford Explorer vehicles. Vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

One customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke. Ford is not aware of any reports of injury related to this condition in markets included in this action.

This action affects approximately 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and federalized territories, approximately 28,000 in Canada and one in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 17, 2010 to Jan. 25, 2017.

Dealers will remove and replace left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a new forged toe link and align the rear suspension. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S17.

Safety recall for select 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission for transmission calibration issue

Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with 5.0-liter and 6.2-liter gasoline engines that had the powertrain control module software reprogrammed as part of recall 19S07. The powertrain control module software used to service these vehicles in accordance with recall 19S07 was incomplete. It did not have the updates necessary to prevent a potential unintended downshift into first gear or the updates necessary to ensure illumination of the malfunction indicator light in the event of an intermittent transmission output speed sensor signal. Vehicles that have not had 19S07 performed are not affected by this action and will receive updated software under the existing 19S07 program.

A vehicle without the intended 19S07 calibration remains at risk for unintended transmission downshift due to intermittent output speed sensor failure. Depending on vehicle speed, an abrupt transmission downshift to first gear without warning could result in loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue.

This action affects approximately 123,000 vehicles in North America, including approximately 107,850 in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 15,200 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, May 7, 2012 to Oct. 27, 2013, and Kansas City Assembly Plant, April 18, 2012 to Nov. 18, 2013.

Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with the appropriate software calibration. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S19.

Safety recall for select 2009-16 Ford Econoline vehicles with 5.4-liter engine for loss of motive power issue

Ford is issuing a safety recall for select 2009-16 Ford Econoline vehicles equipped with a 5R110W transmission, 5.4-liter engine, and a school bus or ambulance prep package. Affected vehicles contain a capacitive discharge weld within a coast clutch component in the transmission. A substandard weld may fatigue and fail, causing an elevated rate of reports of the loss of the ability to move in the subject vehicle applications. All normal engine, braking and steering functionality is unaffected. Reports indicate that the majority of weld failures occur when torque is highest, which is when the driver attempts to accelerate from a stop.

An elevated rate of loss of mobility in school bus and ambulance vehicle applications could present a unique risk to passengers or occupants including a loss of mobility in school bus applications may result in the transfer of unchaperoned children when the vehicle is immobilized in a roadway. Loss of vehicle mobility in ambulance applications may result in delay of patient treatment. Ford is unaware of any accidents resulting from this condition.

This action affects approximately 4,300 vehicles in North America, including 3,868 in the United States and federalized territories and 445 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 11, 2009 to Dec. 10, 2015.

Dealers will replace the coast clutch cylinder and the single-engaging coast one-way clutch with a dual-engaging one-way clutch. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S20.

Safety recall for select 2010-17 Ford Taurus, 2009-17 Ford Flex, 2009-15 Lincoln MKS and 2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles for rear suspension toe link fracture issue in Canada only

Ford is issuing a safety recall in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan for select 2010-17 Ford Taurus, 2009-17 Ford Flex, 2009-15 Lincoln MKS and 2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles. Some vehicles operated in these Canadian provinces may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of one report of a crash with minor injuries related to this condition in the markets included in this service action.

This action affects approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada.

Affected vehicles include:

2010-17 Ford Taurus vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, July 2, 2009 to May 25, 2017

2009-17 Ford Flex vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, May 7, 2008 to May 16, 2017

2009-15 Lincoln MKS vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 28, 2008 to Sept. 10, 2015

2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, July 28, 2009 to May 29, 2017

Dealers will replace the left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S18.

