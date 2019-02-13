Ford issues multiple recalls covering more than 1.4 million vehicles

America's most popular vehicle is going electric. Ford will make an all-electric plugin version of the F-150 pickup truck.

DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford has issued three recalls covering more than 1.4 million vehicles in North America.

Safety recall for select 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission shift issues

Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission that may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear. Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of five reports of accidents, including one report of “whiplash” potentially related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 1.48 million vehicles in North America, including approximately 1.26 million in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 221,000 in Canada.

Affected 2011-13 F-150 vehicles were built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, April 28, 2010 to Oct. 28, 2013, and Kansas City Assembly Plant, May 18, 2010 to Nov. 18, 2013.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software in the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S07.

Safety recall for select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for door latches that may not engage

Ford is issuing a safety recall for select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for a door latch concern. Certain vehicles may have an intermittently functioning door latch motor due to the buildup of silicon contamination; as a result, the door latch may not fully engage. This condition could increase the potential for the door to open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.

This action affects approximately 27,000 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 1,200 in Canada.

Affected 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 30, 2015 to Nov. 14, 2018.

Dealers will remove and replace the door latch assemblies in all four doors of the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S03.

Safety compliance recall on select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for blank instrument panel cluster assemblies

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.

This action affects approximately 4,200 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 150 in Canada.

Affected vehicles include:

2019 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 5, 2018 to Jan. 15, 2019

2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Nov. 6, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2018

2019 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 4, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018

Dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C03.

