Ford recalls nearly 40K vehicles for various issues

DETROIT - Ford issued four separate recalls for different issues on Friday morning covering about 40,000 vehicles.

Select 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines for a misassembled fuel pressure sensor

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 160 select 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines for a misassembled fuel pressure sensor that may result in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire. Dealers will replace the vehicle’s fuel line assembly at no cost to customers.

Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires resulting from this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, July 29-31, 2018.

There are approximately 160 vehicles in North America, with 144 in the United States and federalized territories and 16 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S35.

Select 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles for transmission casings

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately four 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles in the United States for a transmission casing that may be missing material around the casting where the park pawl engages the transmission. This could cause a vehicle to move while in park, increasing the risk of injury. Dealers will inspect and replace transmission casing, as necessary, at no cost to customers.

Ford is not aware of any unintended vehicle movement, accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Aug. 21-23, 2018.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S36.

Select 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles with second-row bench seats for missing J-channel brackets

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 38,000 select 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles with second-row center bench seats that may be missing J-channel reinforcement brackets in the seat track assembly. A seat track missing one or both J-channel reinforcement brackets may not properly restrain the seat assembly during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will inspect the seats to determine if both J-channel brackets are installed. If one or both brackets are missing, dealers will replace the center seat frame assembly at no charge to customers. Until the vehicle can be serviced for this concern, customers should move the seat back to its furthest position away from the front of the vehicle.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, March 14, 2017 to Aug. 18, 2018

2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, March 31, 2017 to Aug. 18, 2018

There are approximately 37,801 vehicles in North America, with 34,946 in the United States and federalized territories, 1,900 in Canada and 955 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S37.

Select 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles without adaptive front steering to replace driver airbag modules

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 271 select 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles without adaptive front steering to replace driver airbag modules that may have improperly injection-molded plastic covers that may separate during deployment, increasing risk of injury in a crash. Dealers will replace the vehicle’s driver airbag module at no cost to customers.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles without adaptive front steering built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 11-19, 2018.

There are approximately 271 vehicles in North America, with 268 in the United States and three in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S38.

