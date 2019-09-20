FSIS announces recall on chicken pub style entrees

DETROIT - Astrochef LLC., a Rockwall, Texas establishment, is recalling about 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub style entrees labeled as beef pub style entrees due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The frozen pub style entrees were produced on June 18.

The following products are subject to recall:



• 20-oz. retail cartons containing two portions of "Marie Callender's PUB STYLE STEAK & ALE."



The product subject to recall bears establishment number "EST. 46299" on the product packaging.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.



The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands received consumer complaints reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers should check both the exterior label and unboxed product to determine if they have the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 866-213-1245.

