General Mills recalls 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour due to salmonella concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - General Mills is recalling 5-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour due to salmonella concerns.

The potential presence of salmonella was found during sampling of the product, according to a release. General Mills said no illnesses have been reported.

The recall is only for 5-pound bags with the April 20, 2020, best if-used-by-date. No other bags of flour are affected by the recall, according to the company.

If you have a recalled bag of flour you can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103, or visit their website for more information.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” Jim Murphy, president of General Mills meals and baking division, said. “This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

According to the release raw products made with flour should not be consumed and any surfaces, hands and utensils should be cleaned after contact with flour.

This voluntary recall includes the following code date:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date 20APR2020KC

Symptoms of salmonella are as follows:

Fever

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

