Ground beef recalled nationwide after E. coli death

WASHINGTON - Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling more than 130,000 pounds of ground beef after an E. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17.

The ground beef was produced and packaged on June 21, 2018 in Fort Morgan, Colorado and shipped to retailers nationwide. Click here for a full list.

The illness onset dates range from July 5 to July 25, 2018.

The products include 3-, 10- and 20-pound (1.3-, 4.5- and 9-kilogram) packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.

Symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week. More serious infections can lead to kidney failure.

