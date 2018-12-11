Jimmy Dean sausage links recall: Consumers complain of metal pieces in sausage links

23.4-oz. pouches of "Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey" with a use by date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

About 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links are being recalled due to a foreign matter contamination concern, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.

Here's what's being recalled:

23.4-oz. pouches of " Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey " with a use by date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

" with a use by date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. Get a closer look at the labels here.

The links were were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging. These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 10, 2018, when FSIS received notification that the establishment had received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the ready-to-eat sausage links.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.