Kroger recalls shrimp products due to potential contamination

Kroger is recalling several shrimp products due to possible contamination from under-cooking.

Kroger said the products were sold in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Virginia.

Reason: Product is RAW or undercooked, but the package states that the product is cooked. Product must be fully cooked before being consumed.

Customers who bought any of the affected items should not eat them and return them to their local Kroger for a full refund.

Here's the product info:

Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO 11110-64115 Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 2 LB

Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case 69439-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case 69447-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case 69472-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case 89439-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case 89461-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies Please post until 12/31/2018

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case 98107-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 99479-5XXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies

Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 40401-370681 Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 2 LB

