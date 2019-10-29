Popular Michigan apples recalled for Listeria risk: What to know

Some apple orchards and cider mills in Michigan have already opened for the season (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A slew of popular Michigan apples are being recalled due the possible risk of Listeria contamination.

North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples.

Recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands; Great Lakes, North Bay Produce Pure Michigan as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays.

The recalled apples were shipped between October16th, 2019 and October 21st, 2019 from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Apples purchased at retail prior to October 16th are not affected by this recall, and no other North Bay

Produce products are affected by this recall.

At this time, there are no reports of illnesses linked by health officials to this recall.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be

discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall was initiated as a result of a finished product test that indicated the presence of the organism. Upon notification, we immediately ceased the production and distribution product from the identified facility and continue our investigation as to what caused the issue, in cooperation with FDA.

We have notified our commercial customers to whom we shipped the recalled product and are working with them to remove recalled product from commerce.

View the full list of recalled apples with photos in the document below:

