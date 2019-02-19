Recall: Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement distributed by Dollar General is choking hazard

DETROIT - A herbal supplement for infants is being recalled due to a choking hazard because of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid.

Kingston Pharma, LLC, is voluntarily recalling "DG Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts" because of the undissolved ingredient.

Infants could have difficulty swallowing the product. So far, there has been one reported case of a week-old infant having trouble swallowing the product and three complaints about the undissolved citrus flavonoid.

The product is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles, white plastic caps with safety seals and provided with an oral syringe, with UPC Code 8 5495400246 3. The product was distributed throughout the United States by Dollar General Corporation.

Consumers that have product should stop using and throw it away.

For more information on how to report an issue click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.