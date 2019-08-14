SunSetter recalls 270,000 awning covers that could cause injury, death

SunSetter covers for motorized awnings have been recalled because they pose a safety threat. (Photo: CPSC)

DETROIT - SunSetter has recalled 270,000 vinyl awning covers used with motorized awnings because they pose a safety risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the awning could open unexpectedly when the cover is removed.

The company has received 14 reports, including one death and six injuries in connection with the awnings opening. A 73-year-old man died when an awning opened while he was removing the cover, knocking him off a ladder.

The recalled covers were sold at Costco and individual retailers nationwide between June 1999 and January 2019. They sold for about $100,000.

Customers with the recalled covers are asked to contact SunSetter to receive free breakaway safety clips to use in place of bungee tie-downs.

