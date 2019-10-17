Recalls

Tuna products sold in Michigan recalled due to potential to cause allergic reactions

Fish may have elevated histamine levels

By Amber Ainsworth
Tuna sold in Michigan has been recalled.

DETROIT - Tuna sold in Michigan and several other states has been voluntarily recalled because it could have high levels of histamine.

Mical Seafood Inc., of Cooper City, Florida, has recalled frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat and Tuna Saku.

High levels of histamine can cause scombroid fish poisoning. Symptoms include a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, a rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, symptoms usually go away in several hours without medical care. Some people could have more severe reactions, though. 

The recalled products were produced between April 1 and May 3. Click here for a full list of states where the tuna was sold.

All recalled products:

BRAND               DESCRIPTION                      PACK    ORIGIN
Mical Seafood    Tuna Loins AAA 3-5LB IVP    30 LB    Vietnam
Mical Seafood    Tuna Loins AAA 5-8LB IVP    30 LB    Vietnam
               
Mical Seafood    Tuna Poke AAA 1.5 cm IVP    10 LB    Vietnam
Mical Seafood    Tuna Poke AAA 2cm IVP    10 LB    Vietnam
               
Mical Seafood    Tuna Steaks AAA 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz IVP    10 LB    Vietnam
Mical Seafood    Tuna Steaks AA 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz IVP    10 LB    Vietnam
               
Mical Seafood    Tuna Ground Meat AAA IVP    10 LB    Vietnam
               
Mical Seafood    Tuna Saku AAA 8-12oz IVP    10 LB    Vietnam
Mical Seafood    Tuna Saku AAA 12-16oz IVP    10 LB    Vietnam

