Tyson recalls panko chicken nuggets after people complain of rubber contamination

WASHINGTON - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nugget products after consumers complained of them being contaminated with rubber, according to a news release.

There have been no reports of injuries, but consumers who have the nuggets should not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

The affected products are 5-pound bags of "Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 inclusive.

The products were sold nationwide. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

Tyson recalls Panko Chicken Nuggets.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.