Sony paying up to $65 to people who purchased the original PlayStation 3

Sony may owe you money if you purchased the first version of the PlayStation 3. (Sony)

TOKYO, JAPAN - Remember all that money you dished out on PlayStation 3 video games back in the day? Well, you may be eligible to get some of that money back.

Several buyers of the original PlayStation 3 filed a class action lawsuit against Sony recently due to the company attempting to originally sell the console as a computer and saying you could run Linux on it. Sony never went through with that idea due to a security issue.

Sony lost the case and now has to pay out $3.75 million to settle the lawsuit. The five plaintiffs received $3,500 each while the remaining money is being split between other PlayStation 3 buyers, lawyers and settlement organizers. At the end of the day, buyers are eligible for up to $65.

How to tell if your console is included in the settlement:

The console version covered in the settlement is the original PlayStation 3, commonly known as the "fat PS3," for its size in comparison to the later models. Other than the size, the defining visual characteristic separating the "fat" model from the newer and slimmer models is a white strip on the front deck, as seen in the picture above.

Some special or limited-edition versions of the console may come in other color schemes, or designed in the style of well-known Sony PlayStation-exclusive games. Determining whether these versions are included in the settlement requires contacting Sony to confirm the serial number and model.

How to get your piece of the settlement:

In order to make your claim to receive money from Sony, you must do the following:

Have purchased the PlayStation 3 between the dates of Nov. 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010.

Have made the purchase from an authorized PlayStation retailer in the United States.

The purchased console must have been bought new, not a floor model or used.

Claim you used the "Other OS" functionality and believe your console lost value when Sony patched it. You must attest under penalty of perjury when doing this, as well.

Fill out this form and provide your PlayStation 3's serial number and/or your PlayStation Network sign in information.

The deadline to submit your claim is April 15.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.