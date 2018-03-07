Study: Nearly half of adults admit to shopping while drunk

Drunk shopping is apparently a thing - and it's a growing trend.

A new study released by Finder.com shows nearly half of American adults have admitted to making purchases while under the influence.

"Americans have spent an estimated $30.43 billion on these spontaneous drunk purchases, or about $447.57 per person. Compare this to just $206 spent on drunk purchases last year," the study found.

Here are more findings from the study:

60.27% of American adults — or an estimated 148 million of us — drink an average 7 alcoholic beverages weekly.

We spend $5.4 billion on alcoholic beverages a week — an average $36.56 per person.

The most popular alcoholic drink is beer, with 39.53% of American adults drinking an average 5 beers weekly.

Men are twice as likely as women to consume beer, with an estimated 53.4% of men enjoying a beer, compared with only 26.48% of women who pick up a can weekly.

Wine is a woman’s drink of choice, with 37.54% of women enjoying an average 2 glasses a week.

Millennials are twice as likely as Gen Xers and baby boomers combined to enjoy a glass of moonshine or other liquor.

Men are twice as likely as women to consume spirits, with an estimated 36.49% of men regularly boozing up on liquor compared with 18.43% of women.

