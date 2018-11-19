This is the fastest way to de-ice your windshield

ROCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 27: A woman scrapes ice from her car on February 27, 2018 in Rochester, United Kingdom. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the 'Beast from the East' brings snow and sub-zero temperatures to the UK. (Photo…

You have probably woken up to a frozen windshield if you live in Michigan.

Sometimes it melts away quickly with some wiper fluid, but sometimes it's a bit more stubborn. When you have places to be and people to see, waiting for your car to thaw can be frustrating.

Well, there another method that can speed up the process.

Make or buy a spray

Here's the solution from Glass Doctor:

Combine two parts 70% isopropyl alcohol and one part water in a spray bottle. Since this liquid has a freezing point of 5 degrees—as opposed to 32 degrees for water—applying this solution to your icy windshield has a fast effect. Saltwater de-icer spray for the car: Pour water into a spray bottle and add a scoop or two of salt. Since salt water has a lower freezing point than fresh water, it starts to melt the ice on contact. Road salt is even more effective than table salt in this recipe.

Pour water into a spray bottle and add a scoop or two of salt. Since salt water has a lower freezing point than fresh water, it starts to melt the ice on contact. Road salt is even more effective than table salt in this recipe. Buy a commercial de-icing spray: Most store-bought windshield de-ice sprays work well, but they are more expensive than making your own. You can find it at a local car supply shop or in the automotive aisle of most big box stores.

Never attempt to remove ice from your car by dumping a bucket of water on it. Warm or hot water could cause the glass to crack due to thermal shock. Even cold water is a bad idea because it could freeze on contact, making your problem even worse.

