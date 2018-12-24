Tips on how to handle holiday gift returns

DETROIT - On Christmas Eve many are anticipating gifts they'll get on Christmas Day.

But what happens to the gifts that don't fit, or that you just don't like? Consumer Reports has tips on how to handle presents that need to be returned.

This year's survey of holiday shoppers by the National Retail Federation asked a lot of questions about retailers' return policies.

"One third of shoppers said it was really important for the store they choose to shop at to have an easy return policy," Donna Rosata, with Consumer Reports, said.

Staff at Consumer Reports rated the best and worst return policies at retailers nationwide.

You can find more information by clicking here.

"A lot of companies do want to make it easier," Rosata said. "They'll give you a free shipping label to send it back if you need to make the return."

That's the case with online as well as in-store purchases. Usually, you have at least up to 30 days to make a return, which is also easier with a receipt and with the item's gently opened packaging.

"Some retailers will not want you to return the gift unless it has the original tags and, sometimes, the original packaging," Rosata said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.