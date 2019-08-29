TSA bans Star Wars Coke bottles from Disney

The TSA has banned souvenir Coke bottles sold at Disney's new Star Wars attractions.

The little round bottles are considered replica explosive devices by the TAS, and those are banned in both carry-on and checked bags.

Selling for just $5.49, the Coke bottles are one of the cheapest souvenirs available at Disney's Star Wars attractions in Florida and California.

And by the way, the "Galaxy's Edge" Star Wars attraction opens today at Disney World in Orlando.

