Veterans Day 2018: List of deals, freebies and sales for military service members

Veterans Day, on Nov. 11, is a day to honor military service members in America. To say thank you, many retailers are offering freebies and deals on a long list of items.

Veterans Day freebies and discounts (from Offers.com):

Food freebies:

Applebee’s: Applebee’s has a tradition of offering veterans and active duty military a free meal on Nov. 11. It continues the tradition this year. See details

Bar Louie: Free meal for vets and active military from open to close on Nov. 11 at Bar Louie locations around the country. Offer includes a free burger or flatbread (up to $15 value). Military ID required. Plus, Nov. 5 through Nov. 12, guests can donate via an add-on to their checks to Operation Homefront. See details

bd's Mongolian Grill: From Monday, October 29 through Veterans Day on Sunday, November 11, guests at bd's Mongolian Grill locations can buy a $2 pin-up to support Folds of Honor. Guests will be able to write-in who they "dedicate" the pin-up to (Active, Veteran or Family Member). In addition, on Veterans Day, each bd's location will donate 10 percent of food sales to support a local Folds of Honor chapter.

Bob Evans: Veterans can get a free meal ordered from a special Veterans Day menu, available Nov. 11 at all locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Participating Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will offer free small boneless or traditional wings and fries for all veterans and active duty service members. Dine-in only. Military ID required.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active duty military get a complimentary entree on Nov. 11 from CPK’s special Veterans Day menu at participating locations. Plus, participating guests will get a buy-one-get-one card to redeem on pizza, pasta or salad during a future visit (Nov. 12 to 18) while supplies last. See full Veterans Day menu

Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military Nov. 11 See the special Veteran’s Day Menu

Dunkin’: On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military can receive a free donut at participating Dunkin’ locations, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s: Free 2 Meat Salute for veterans Nov. 11 and 12. Choose two different meats from: Georgia Chopped Pork; Country Roasted Chicken; BBQ Chicken; Sweetwater Catfish Fingers; Southside Rib Tips; Texas Beef Brisket and Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders. Choice of one side and a Corn Bread Muffin. See details

Hooter’s: Free meal for active duty and retired military on Nov. 11. Must purchase a beverage to get this deal and order from a special Veterans Day menu.

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot N Ready Lunch Combo for veterans and active military Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. See details

On the Border: Veterans with a valid military ID or proof of service get a free Create-Your-Own-Combo 2 Meal. Served with Mexican rice and beans, plus endless chips and salsa. See details

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 for veterans, active duty and reservists. See the special Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries for vets and active duty Nov. 11.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer for all veterans, active duty and reserve service members on Nov. 11. See details.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty service members and military spouses can get a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating locations.

Texas de Brazil: Two free veterans’ meals per party, plus 20% off for up to six additional guests Nov. 11 and 12. See full details and restrictions

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for veterans and active duty Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

World of Beer: Free select draught beer or $5 off your check for veterans and active duty service members.

Retail deals:

Goodyear Auto Service/Just Tires: Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations will provide free tire, brake and battery checks for vets Nov. 9 to 11. Appointments can be booked starting Nov. 9 and redeemed through Nov. 16. Plus, military and first responders get 10% off tires. See full details

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members who visit a Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 will get a free cut that day or a free haircut card to use later. Not a military member? Purchase a haircut on Nov. 11 and receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran in your life. See details

Lowe’s: Veterans and active military get 10% off purchases Veterans Day and every day at Lowe’s.

Mattress Firm: Nov. 9 through Nov. 12, veterans, their families and first responders get 20% off at Mattress Firm.

Macy’s: Get 20% off select items during the Veterans Day sale Nov. 7 through Nov. 11. Use code VETS. The sale includes the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 3-Quart pressure cooker, which falls to $71.99 with the code.

Other deals and freebies:

CheapOair: Use this promo code to get Veterans Day travel discounts through Nov. 12.

Disney World: Book by Dec. 19 (for stays Jan. 1 through March 24 and April 6 through Dec. 19) and get special military rates.

Globus: Through Nov. 16, active and retired military can get 10% off and save an additional $100 per person on North America tours. Follow the instructions here to verify your status.

LEGOLAND Florida Resorts: Active duty military and vets get free admission, free parking and hotel discounts through November. See more details.

Main Event Entertainment: Free entree (from a special menu) and $10 Arcade Play for Veterans and Active Duty Nov. 11 On Sunday, Nov. 11.

Massanutten Resort: Through Nov. 30, Veterans, military and first responders receive all-day general admission and a $5 arcade card for just $25 (can bring up to four guests). Use WPHEROES18 online to get this discount. See details.

Red Roof Inn: From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, all active duty military and veterans get 20% off the best available rate for stays that occur Nov. 1 to Feb. 28. You must use the coupon code on this page.

Super 8: Military members (current and retired) and their families get 20% off through Dec. 11 at Super 8. Plus, if you book using this offer through a Wyndham direct booking channel, you’ll automatically be enrolled into a Wyndham Rewards account and get 500 bonus points. See full promo details

