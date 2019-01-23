Why you won't be seeing classic Sweethearts this Valentine's season

One of the most iconic Valentine's Day candies won't be available this year.

The makers of the classic Sweetheart candies, which have messages like "Be Mine," and "Kiss Me," won't be returning to shelves until 2020.

Spangler Candy Company, the makers of Dum Dums lollipops and Circus peanuts, purchased NECCO Wafers — and its other brands like Sweethearts — in 2018 after the company went out of business and the original factory closed.

In a press release on the Spangler Company's official website, Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw said, "We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season."

That means there will be no new packs of Sweethearts for valentines to hand out in 2019 and anything that you find online or on store shelves was made prior to the factory closing in July 2018, according to the company.

According to CandyStore.com, Sweethearts were the most popular Valentine's candy in the U.S. in 2018.

Maybe we can somehow replace these with Valentine's Day candy corn. Any takers?

