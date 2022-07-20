🔒Enter to win an early screening of Vengeance

Ben Manalowtiz (B.J. Novak) is an aspiring podcaster in search of a story. When the body of a woman he’d been hooking up with is discovered in an oil field, he stumbles onto exactly the sort of true-crime tale that could make his career. Traveling from New York to West Texas to investigate her death, the confident Ben quickly finds himself in over his head attempting to navigate a wildly unfamiliar culture, but he also grows unexpectedly close to the young woman’s eccentric family. As Ben confronts his own shortcomings and preconceptions, he’s also drawn into an ill-considered plot to avenge the crime. Emmy Award®-nominee B.J. Novak (The Office) makes his feature film directorial debut with an insightful, irreverent fish-out-of-water black comedy about myth, misunderstandings and murder.

WDIV Insiders can enter to win two reserved seats to an advanced screening Monday, July 25th at 7 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

