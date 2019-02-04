Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: Temps reach 50s on Monday with afternoon showers
Weather
Foul odor from Marathon oil refinery in Detroit under investigation
News
General Motors expected to cut 4,000 white-collar jobs
Automotive
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII for 6th title
Sports
New Haven High School varsity coach arrested at hotel for sexual assault of 17-year-old student
News
CNN Video
5 people killed after plane crashes into house in California
National
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Warren
News
Man injured, treated for burns after Pontiac house explosion
News
Score Big with These Gourmet Snacks Perfect for the Big Game
Entertainment
Contests
Live In the D: The Lightning Thief - The Percy Jackson Musical Contest
Enter to Win Four (4) Tickets to "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at the Fisher Theatre and a $100 Gift Card to Joe's Produce and Gourmet Market in Livonia
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Foul odor from Marathon oil refinery in Detroit under investigation
Fire destroys portion of strip mall in Inkster
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Warren
Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl believed to have run away from home
Elected officials, volunteers pack emergency food boxes at Food…
Live In The D headlines
Sparks & critters for kids at Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
See war in a different light this weekend
Blend flowers, coffee this Valentine's Day at Lucky Detroit
Live in the D Extra: Cannabis 101