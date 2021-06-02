Learn how to turn average photos into masterpieces with these $45 Adobe courses

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to revamp your website or create stunning logos and graphics for your social media accounts, but don’t have an ounce of knowledge in this type of web design, this course bundle is filled with everything you need to learn to take on this job yourself. It’ll even save you tons of money.

The 2021 Ultimate Adobe Designers Bundle contains 12 courses with 70 hours of content that covers Adobe Photoshop, Affinity, Illustrator and Lightroom and is specifically designed for students of all levels, from beginner to advanced.

In Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training, you’ll be introduced to the most popular photo editing program in the industry. Here, you’ll learn how to turn your average photos into stunning art by adding special effects, layers, and altering backgrounds. You’ll even learn how to create thumbnails for YouTube. If you’re an avid photographer, the Lightroom course will show you how to render enhancements on everything from smartphone photos to raw DSLR images.

If you’re looking to start a career as a web design freelancer, the Web Design in Affinity Designer Master Class is packed with valuable information that every web design rookie should know. Here, you will explore all the tools and techniques professional web designers use to design a website, including choosing the best colors and fonts for the job and how to research modern web design trends. If you’ve been wanting to create your own merch to sell to your online followers, there’s a full course dedicated to that too!

The instructors involved in The 2021 Ultimate Adobe Designers Bundle are highly rated, with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from former students. They include Adobe Certified expert Dawid Tuminski, Chief Design Officer and WordPress Expert Khalil Ibrahim, and many more.

With this bundle, you’ll also be granted lifetime access and updates. For a limited time, you can grab The 2021 Ultimate Adobe Designers Bundle for a fantastic price of only $45. That’s less than $4 per course.

