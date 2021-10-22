Slip into a peaceful sleep with this alarm clock’s nifty sleep-aid

This wake-up light alarm clock mimics the setting of sunrise and sunset to help you wake up naturally in the morning and sleep peacefully at night.

Getting a solid good night’s sleep is important for our mind and our body. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the quality of sleep that they need and deserve.

Not only can lack of sleep make us cranky but chronic sleep deprivation can lead to serious health conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart issues, and high blood pressure. If you’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep naturally, the Tekjoy Sunrise LED Alarm Clock might be just what you need.

The Tekjoy Sunrise LED Alarm Clock is a wake-up light alarm clock that mimics the setting of sunrise and sunset to help you wake up naturally in the morning and sleep peacefully at night. You can easily adjust the brightness of this alarm clock from level 1 to 20 to give you just the right amount of light that you need at that time.

Use it as a reading light or as a light night, it’s your choice! Not only can you adjust the level of brightness but you can also choose what color of light you want!

Given 4.0 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this LED alarm clock also has an FM radio and you have the option to save up to 20 of your favorite stations. There’s also a convenient backup memory function that will save your settings including current time, alarm, FM setting, and more.

The cool sleep-aid function allows you to set a timer to gradually decrease the sound and brightness as you slip into a peaceful sleep. In the morning, if you need a few extra minutes of sleep, you can take advantage of the 9-minute snooze setting.

If you’re ready to start falling asleep better and waking up ready to take on the day, right now you can grab the Tekjoy Sunrise LED Alarm Clock for just $32.99. That’s a savings of 34% off the regular price of $49 but only for a limited time.

