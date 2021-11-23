Find out what your dog is allergic to with this test kit

Use this kit to discover your dogs' unique intolerances and sensitivities so you can give them the food, environment, and treatment they need.

We love our dogs. And we want them to be healthy.

But, we don’t always know what’s bothering them or what they’re allergic to. Since we can’t simply ask our dogs “what’s going on,” it’s up to us to figure out how to help. The Allergy Test My Pet Kit can help you find answers to your pets’ rashes, digestive issues, and discomfort. And, it’s on sale as one of our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters for just $64.99.

Use this kit to discover your dogs’ unique intolerances and sensitivities so you can give them the food, environment, and treatment they need. This kit was developed from the ground up to measure the proteins in your dogs’ saliva sample to identify about 100 of the most common allergens that they may be reacting to.

Designed to save you time and money on vet bills, the kit is an easy way to get informed about your dogs’ health and sensitivities. If your dogs are dealing with specific issues, or you just want to check to see if they’re allergic to any common foods or household items, this kit is for you.

Your results will include an analysis of 100 food and environmental items that pets can be allergic to. You’ll also get a list of foods and household products you should avoid including laundry and cleaning products and tobacco. Use this kit to maximize the comfort, safety, and health of your dogs.

Pet owners/parents who have used the Allergy Test My Pet Kit report discovering unexpected answers to their dogs’ symptoms such as itchy coats. L. McMillon from Austin, Texas wrote “Lincoln was used as a test dog for the Allergy Test. We didn’t think he was allergic to anything. Turns out he reacts to yogurt and other dairy products. So good to know!”

Uncover the possible source of some of your dogs’ issues with the Allergy Test My Pet Kit. For our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale, it’s been marked down from $99 to $64.99, making the process even more affordable. Give your dogs the care and attention they deserve with this helpful test kit!

