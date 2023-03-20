Forget the Powerball — test your luck with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle this St. Patrick’s Day

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you think of St. Patrick’s Day your mind may go to leprechauns, and from leprechauns, you immediately go to luck. So, what better way is there to test your luck this holiday than by buying the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle? When you complete this puzzle, you’re guaranteed to win a cash prize — and there’s a chance you may even walk away with a million dollars.,

Best of all, the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF is now available for a lower price than ever before. Typically retailing for $30, it’s now available for $17.77 for St. Patrick’s Day. No coupons needed! That’s a better price than you’ll find on Amazon, guaranteed. But make sure to hurry, as this incredible deal ends March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Here’s how it works: Once you receive your puzzle, you’ll work to put it together, which is half the fun. After all puzzles are incredible for your mental skills: Progress Lifeline notes these kinds of games can stave dementia off by several years, while The Washington Times Herald reports puzzles can “stimulate brain activity.” Clearly, it’s a great way to exercise your mind and stay mentally healthy.

Of course, while it’s a fun activity, uncovering your prize is the most exciting part. The completed puzzle is a QR code, which you’ll scan to reveal your cash reward. You have a chance to win between $1 and $1 million, but no matter what you are a winner.

Note: It’s called the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle because there will be two $1 million dollar winners. But keep in mind, you’re 150 times more likely to win with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle than you are with the lottery jackpot. Those are odds we;d like to test!

Get the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this holiday with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, on sale now for $17.77. But make sure to hurry — this sale ends 11:59 p.m. PST on March 20.

Prices subject to change.