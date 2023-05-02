Create a better hybrid work environment with Window 11 Pro, only $49.99

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Whether you’re working remotely, are an avid gamer, or are just looking to improve your online experiences, Windows 11 Pro is the operating system for you, now available for only $49.99 (reg. $199).

More and more companies are offering a hybrid work model, and as such systems need to be in place in order to keep productivity levels up and security measures in the forefront. Windows 11 Pro can do that, and so much more.

Windows 11 Pro was designed with hybrid work in mind. Its focus is on security, productivity, and collaboration. While working remotely definitely has its benefits, one of the main concerns is the increased exposure to cyberattacks. Windows 11 Pro has a slew of features in place that are made to keep you and your information safe while online, including phishing protection, virtualization-based security, passwordless access, windows defender capabilities, and more.

Multitasking tools and automation, such as snap groups and snap layouts, desktops, and Microsoft power automate help to improve productivity. New functions such as the Hero start screen, which offers a more intuitive navigation, Windows widgets that allow you to get snapshot views of schedules, emails, task lists, and other tools, and Visual Cues which resizes apps to fit various screen sizes, help to keep both your mind and your screen clear.

In the case of collaboration, Windows 11 Pro has made it easier than ever to work with Teams. It is prominently featured within the interface and starting up new sessions is a breeze. As for the other MS Office programs, a copy of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 is a must.

And when you’re not working and want to chill by playing a few games, this operating system has you covered there too. With new features like DirectStorage, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR, Dolby Audio and Vision, and a new and improved Game Bar, among others, your online gaming experience will be taken to new heights.

One activation key can be used for a maximum of 3 devices. Note that Windows 11 Pro is a version of Windows 11 designed for PCs that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. If you’re currently running Windows 10 you will need to update to Windows 11 before installing 11 Pro.

All this and so much can be yours for only $49.99 (reg. $199), no coupon necessary.

