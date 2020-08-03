Michigan Primary Election Results for Wayne County on Aug. 4, 2020

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. You can find results Wayne County races here.
Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
Wayne County races:
County-wide races:
- Wayne County Prosecutor
- Wayne County Sheriff
- Wayne County Treasurer
- Wayne County Commission races
- Wayne County Operating Millage Renewal
- Wayne County Parks Millage Proposal
Results by community:
- Brownstown Township
- Canton Township
- Detroit (Detroit Public Schools Community District Millage)
- Ecorse
- Grosse Ile Township
- Hamtramck
- Huron Township
- Lincoln Park
- Northville Township
- Plymouth Township
- Redford Township
- Sumpter Township
- Van Buren Township
Michigan Primary Election Results 2020
Find more Michigan Primary Election Results here.
