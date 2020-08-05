71ºF

Decision 2020

Ex-gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar wins nomination for Michigan House seat

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan, Michigan Primary Election 2020, Michigan Primary Election, Michigan Primary Election Results, August 4 Michigan Primary Election, Shri Thanedar, Michigan State House District 3, Results, Decision 2020, Michigan Election Results 2020
Shri Thanedar campaign.
Shri Thanedar campaign. (Shri Thanedar campaign.)

DETROIT – Businessman and former gubernatorial candidate, Shri Thanedar, has won the Democratic nomination for the Michigan State House in District 3.

Thanedar ran for governor in 2018, finishing third in the state’s primary to Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed. Thanedar defeated a list of Democratic candidates in the 2020 Michigan Primary:

District 3 covers a portion of Detroit that borders Oakland County and Macomb County.

Michigan State House District 3 Map.
Michigan State House District 3 Map. (Michigan.Gov)

You all made it happen, Congratulations to every hard working team member, my wife, my sons, my grandsons, and all of...

Posted by Shri Thanedar on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: