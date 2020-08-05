Ex-gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar wins nomination for Michigan House seat

DETROIT – Businessman and former gubernatorial candidate, Shri Thanedar, has won the Democratic nomination for the Michigan State House in District 3.

Thanedar ran for governor in 2018, finishing third in the state’s primary to Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed. Thanedar defeated a list of Democratic candidates in the 2020 Michigan Primary:

District 3 covers a portion of Detroit that borders Oakland County and Macomb County.

Michigan State House District 3 Map. (Michigan.Gov)