Poll: Michigan voters oppose filling Supreme Court seat before election, support Roe v. Wade and ACA

DETROIT – The majority of Michigan voters believe the battle over Justice Ginsberg’s Supreme Court seat should wait until after the presidential election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

According to the poll, 54.4% of voters believe Justice Ginsberg’s seat should be filled after the result of the presidential election on Nov. 3. 42.6% of voters believe Donald Trump should fill the seat.

Among Independent voters 45.2% said it should be Trump’s nomination while 48.1% say we should wait until the Election. 13.6% of Leaning Republican voters said the nomination should wait until the Election.

Among voters over the age of 65, only 37.2% said it should be filled now by Donald Trump while 60.6% say we should wait to see who wins the Election.

Voters oppose adding two new justices to the Supreme Court with only 30.0% supporting the idea, 47.1% opposing the idea and 22.7% undecided.

Majority oppose overturning Roe v. Wade

Michigan voters strongly oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. 23.7% support overturning the court decision and 65.0% oppose overturning the decision.

54.4% of Michigan voters STRONGLY OPPOSE overturning Roe v. Wade while only 18.5% STRONGLY SUPPORT overturning the decision.

63.7% of men oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. 66.2% of women oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. 59.4% of women STRONGLY OPPOSE overturning Roe v. Wade.

Catholic voters oppose overturning Roe v. Wade by a margin of 30.1% support/56.3% oppose. 49.2% of Catholic voters STRONGLY OPPOSE overturning Roe v. Wade.

Evangelical voters narrowly oppose overturning Roe v. Wade by a margin of 40.3% support/48.2% oppose. 34.8% of evangelical voters STRONGLY SUPPORT overturning the decision while 37.8% STRONGLY OPPOSE overturning the decision.

Majority want Affordable Care Act left alone by SCOTUS

57.7% of Michigan voters say the Supreme Court should leave the Affordable Care Act in place. Only 28.1% of Michigan voters believe the Affordable Care Act should be overturned and ruled unconstitutional.

Only Republican voters support overturning the Affordable Care Act. Independent voters support leaving it in place by a two to one margin. Voters over the age of 65 support leaving the Affordable Care Act in place by a margin of 18.2% overturn/ 70.1% leave in place.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 3, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.