FACT-CHECK LIVE: Trump, Biden in final 2020 presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Watch live coverage of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Pre-debate coverage starts at 7pm.

Thursday’s debate, starting at 9 p.m. EDT, from Nashville, Tennessee, marks the candidates' second and final face-to-face meeting, with Election Day less than two weeks away.

The debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. Welker will be the first Black woman to serve as the moderator of a presidential debate since Carole Simpson in 1992.

Watch the debate in the video player below and follow the live fact-check with Local 4′s Trust Index team below the video player.

More: Viewers' Guide: After chaotic debate, Trump, Biden try again

Watch live debate coverage below:

Follow live fact-checking during the debate below: