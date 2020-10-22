53ºF

Decision 2020

LIVE STREAM: Trump, Biden in final 2020 presidential debate

NBC News coverage of debate starts at 7 p.m.

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 2020 Debates, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Live Stream, Live Event, Debates, Tennessee, Politics, 2020 Election
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States and the presidency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Watch live coverage of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Pre-debate coverage starts at 7pm.

Thursday’s debate, starting at 9 p.m. EDT, from Nashville, Tennessee, marks the candidates' second and final face-to-face meeting, with Election Day less than two weeks away.

The debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. Welker will be the first Black woman to serve as the moderator of a presidential debate since Carole Simpson in 1992.

More: Viewers' Guide: After chaotic debate, Trump, Biden try again

Watch live debate coverage below:

Follow live fact-checking during the debate below:

