General Election results for Michigan U.S. House District 13 on Nov. 3, 2020

Rashida Tlaib seeks re-election in House race

FILE - In this March 6, 2020 file photo, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks at a campaign rally in Detroit. Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan's Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, easily secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in the primary was Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - In this March 6, 2020 file photo, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks at a campaign rally in Detroit. Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan's Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, easily secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in the primary was Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan U.S. House District 13 here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

U.S. House District 13 - Michigan

Candidate
Votes%
Rashida Tlaib *(D)
00%
David Dudenhoefer (R)
00%
Etta Wilcoxon (G)
00%
Sam Johnson (W)
00%
Articia Bomer (U)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

