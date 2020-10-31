48ºF

Decision 2020

General Election Results for Michigan State House District 40 on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan State House District 40 here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

MI State House District 40

Mari Manoogian *(D)
00%
Kendra Cleary (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

