Live updates: Election results for Peter Meijer, Hillary Scholten in Michigan U.S. House race

Meijer, Scholten in race for former Amash seat

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan U.S. House District 3 here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

U.S. House District 3 - Michigan (Meijer vs. Scholten)

Candidate

Votes

%

Peter Meijer
Peter Meijer(R)
00%
Hillary Scholten
Hillary Scholten(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

