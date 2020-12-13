Michigan State House and Senate offices close Monday during Electoral College vote

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State House, Senate and Capitol buildings will be closed Monday as the Electoral College meets.

According to Rep. Darrin Camilleri, the entire legislature will be working remotely due to safety concerns during the Electoral College vote.

Camilleri said he was not briefed on the potential threats, but said when the offices have closed in the past, it was due to threats.

Only those essential for the Electoral College meeting will be allowed inside the Capitol Building as the 16 electors will cast their votes Monday for President-Elect Joe Biden.

The meeting will available to the public as a live stream.

Biden had won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes. The results were certified by the Board of State Canvassers Nov. 23.

The meeting will take place Monday at 2 p.m.

Michigan House Democratic Leader-elect Donna Lasinski released the following statement Sunday night:

The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy, but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation and violence. It is a sad fact that the shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters has undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere. These unpatriotic Republicans have put fealty to President Trump over love of our country and they are complicit in one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. political history. I call on the House Republicans who joined the recent court case to publicly apologize, renounce their actions and respect the will of the voters. Michigan House Democratic Leader-Elect Donna Lasinski

While no hard evidence has been discovered to support widespread voter fraud claims in the 2020 election, plenty of people have signed their name to sworn testimony.

Since the November election was called for Joe Biden, President Trump and his legal team have been filing countless lawsuits alleging wild scenarios of voter fraud and corruption -- basically using sworn affidavits as their main source of evidence. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has targeted Detroit in recent weeks, despite there being no evidence of fraud in the city.

