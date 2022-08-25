Michigan board recommends certification of abortion ballot initiative for Nov. election

The ballot initiative to codify reproductive rights in Michigan is one step closer to being certified for the November election. The Michigan Bureau of Elections gave its stamp of approval on the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal, a campaign that submitted the most signatures for any ballot drive in the state’s history, totaling more than 752,000. The elections board recommended that the Board of State Canvassers approve certification for the Nov. ballot. The board’s next meeting is Aug. 31.

Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, would amend the Michigan constitution to affirm “that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”

Specifically, “this measure will ensure that all Michiganders have the right to safe and respectful care during birthing, everyone has the right to use temporary or permanent birth control, everyone has the right to continue or end a pregnancy pre-viability, and no one can be punished for having a miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion.”

Currently, abortion remains legal in Michigan as the courts work through a lawsuit against the state’s 1931 abortion law.

The Michigan General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.