1984: Watch the first trailer for Season 9 of 'American Horror Story'

Season premieres Sept. 18

By Ken Haddad

The first full trailer for the next season of "American Horror Story" is finally out!

Season 9 of the anthology horror drama series is titled "1984." The cast includes Cody Fern, Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts as well as Matthew Morrison, Pose star Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton and Zach Villa.

The series looks to be inspired by 1980s slasher films.

"American Horror Story: 1984" will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.

