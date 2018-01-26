2018 lineup for Michigan's Faster Horses Festival released

The 2018 lineup for Faster Horses has been released.

The Faster Horses Festival takes over Brooklyn, Michigan on July 20, 21 and 22 - bringing together country music and camping.

This year, the headliners are Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert and Billy Currington.

Other acts include Cam, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Locash, Parmalee, Raelynn, Tyler Farr and more.

Full lineup and ticket information can be found here.

