Friday Finds: New music to check out – Dec. 20, 2019

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

hot girl bummer -- blackbear (with Khea)

blackbear and Khea dropped a remix of “hot girl bummer.”

The original song was released in August and blackbear said it’s a reference to the trend of using the hashtag “#hotgirlsummer.” The remix features Khea, an Argentine singer who is 19 years old. His sound blends well with blackbear’s.

“I hate your friends and they hate me too / I’m through, I’m through, I’m through / This that hot girl bummer anthem / Turn it up and throw a tantrum”

The song features explicit language.

Blow Me -- The Used feat. Jason Aalon Butler

The Used teamed up with FEVER 333 frontman and former letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler for the group’s first release in more than two years.

The high-energy track starts fast and continues to pick up speed, all the way to the aggressive outro.

The track repeatedly refers to a gun, but The Used singer Bert McCracken wouldn’t specify a meaning behind the song, instead urging listeners to come up with their own meaning for it and other songs.

“Whether metaphorically signifying the power of words in general or magnifying concern for the situation of societal gun violence, we urge the fans of our music to find individual and personal meaning in all of our songs,” he said.

Amazon Prime -- Mikey Mike

The song opens with the gentle sounds of a guitar and slowly moves into an area of self-exploration as Mikey Mike dives into the lyrics.

“So come and wait outside my door / give me something to come home for / 'cause my whole life is one big mess / but when you come 'round it’s a little bit less”

Mike said on Facebook that the song is “a tale of modern addiction.” It seems to explore the common experience that many have with purchasing items online. We do it to fill a void and find a moment of joy when those items -- which, we probably didn’t even need -- arrive at your door.

Just the Way -- Parmalee feat. Blanco Brown

Parmalee teamed up with Blanco Brown for a song idealizing all the things another person hates about who they are.

The happy, upbeat song lists those things and how beautiful they actually are, making it a fresh track about self-love and acceptance.

“I love you just the way God made you / Girl, he don’t make mistakes / What you call your imperfections / I call beautiful, babe / So let my eyes be your mirror / And you’re bound to see it too / ’Cause I was made for loving / Just the way God made you”

Dark Thoughts -- Kyd the Band

Kyd the Band dropped “Dark Thoughts,” an introspective song that touches on the struggle with depression and negative thoughts.

“I’ve been having dark thoughts (Dark thoughts) / They’ve been cloudin’ up my mind / Like someone’s turnin’ out the light on me, on me, yeah / I’ve been having dark thoughts (Dark thoughts) / Do you ever feel like me? / 'Cause I could use the company, the company”

The song seems to be a reassurance to those struggling that they are not alone. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts, there is help available.

