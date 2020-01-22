Faster Horses 2020: View the newly released lineup
DETROIT – The Faster Horses music festival returns to Brooklyn, Michigan in July -- and the 2020 lineup was just released.
The festival is July 17-19, featuring some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s lineup includes:
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Jon Pardi
- Tracy Lawrence
- Chris Lane
- Russell Dickerson
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Hardy
- Riley Green
- Carly Pearce
- Jimmie Allen
- David Lee Murphy
- Ingrid Andress
- Gone West
- Dee Jay Silver
Ticketing and camping info here.
