Faster Horses 2020: View the newly released lineup

DETROIT – The Faster Horses music festival returns to Brooklyn, Michigan in July -- and the 2020 lineup was just released.

The festival is July 17-19, featuring some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s lineup includes:

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Jon Pardi

Tracy Lawrence

Chris Lane

Russell Dickerson

Mitchell Tenpenny

Hardy

Riley Green

Carly Pearce

Jimmie Allen

David Lee Murphy

Ingrid Andress

Gone West

Dee Jay Silver

Ticketing and camping info here.