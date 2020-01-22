23ºF

Entertainment

Faster Horses 2020: View the newly released lineup

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – The Faster Horses music festival returns to Brooklyn, Michigan in July -- and the 2020 lineup was just released.

The festival is July 17-19, featuring some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s lineup includes:

  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Jason Aldean
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Jon Pardi
  • Tracy Lawrence
  • Chris Lane
  • Russell Dickerson
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Hardy
  • Riley Green
  • Carly Pearce
  • Jimmie Allen
  • David Lee Murphy
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gone West
  • Dee Jay Silver

Ticketing and camping info here.

