James Lipton, Detroit native and ’Inside the Actors Studio’ host, dies at 93

DETROIT – James Lipton, best known as the host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died.

The New York Times reports Lipton, 93, died of bladder cancer at his home on Monday in New York.

Lipton was born in Detroit in 1926. He graduated from Central High School and attended Wayne State University in the 1940s before joining the US Air Force.

“Inside the Actors Studio" first debuted in 1994 on Bravo. Lipton retired from the show in 2018.