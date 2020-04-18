How to watch the 2020 Detroit Music Awards this weekend
29th annual event goes digital
DETROIT – Coronavirus can’t stop the Detroit Music Awards.
The 29th annual award show celebrating local and national music is going digital due to the pandemic. It will streamed live Sunday at 8 p.m.
Watch it live below.
The event will feature videos and live performances from The MC50, The Velvelettes, The Muggs, Gangster Fun, Audio Birds, Dude and James Simonson Realities.
A music video for the song “Mother” by Audra Kubat will also be premiered, and a special video from Alice Cooper will be shown.
Cooper and Kirk Gibson will be among the award presenters.
