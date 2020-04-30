Disney selling face masks with beloved characters, donating proceeds to charity

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings, Disney is getting in on the face mask game, and making masks featuring your favorite Disney characters.

Even better? Disney said the company would donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, now through Sept. 30.

The best part is that if the classic Disney characters aren’t really your thing (but come on, how can you not love Mickey and Minnie?), Disney has masks for fans of Pixar, Marvel and even Star Wars.

That’s right, you can have Baby Yoda on your face mask while you grocery shop at Trader Joe’s.

In addition to donating the proceeds of these colorful masks, Disney said it will donate 1 million cloth face masks to children and families in vulnerable communities across the United States.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” says Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare. “Their contribution of 1 million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

A pack of four face masks is available for $19.99, and you have so many options of characters. From Elsa, Anna, Buzz and Woody, there is a face mask for every Disney fan.

You can order the masks here, and Disney said you can expect them to arrive by June.