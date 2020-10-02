Chris Rock hosts Saturday Night Live Season Premiere

Chris Rock takes the stage in Studio 8H as host of Saturday Night Live’s 46th season premiere, this Saturday on Local 4 at 11:30pm.

This will mark his third appearance as host. The multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winner stars in the fourth installment of FX’s critically acclaimed drama series “Fargo,” launching Sept. 27.

Megan Thee Stallion will make her “SNL” musical guest debut. Her latest album, “Suga,” has garnered over 900 million streams to date and spawned this summer’s smash hit and 3x platinum single, “Savage.”

Catch the season premiere this Saturday on Local 4 at 11:30pm.