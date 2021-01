American singer Aretha Franklin (1942 - 2018) performs at Barack Obama's Presidential Inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2009.

One of the most iconic moments in recent Inauguration history comes from Detroit’s own -- Aretha Franklin.

In 2009, the the first Inauguration of President Barack Obama, the “Queen of Soul” stole the show with her jaw-dropping performance of “My country ‘tis of thee.” And don’t forget her legendary hat.

Franklin passed away in 2018 at the age of 76.

Relive the moment below: