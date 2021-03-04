Candlelight concerts hosted in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A church in Downtown Detroit is now hosting safe and socially distanced candlelight concerts.

The concerts are held at St. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church on St. Antoine in partnership with event organizer Fever.

“It’s actually been a special experience to be able to bring live music to people in a really safe and comfortable way. This particular experience works really well with socially distancing because were able to space everyone out,” said Bree McCormack, event manager at Fever.

“It’s a nice place to be with another person and share in the music together, but also a peaceful, relaxing vibe with the candlelight,” said Julie Ford with St. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church.

Click here for more information and to purchase a ticket. (More dates will be added in the next few months).

Watch the full report in the video above.