Stellar Awards: Vote for Detroit Youth Choir and Young Men 4 Christ

DETROIT – The Detroit Youth Choir and Young Men 4 Christ have both made it to the public voting rounds of the Stellar Awards.

You can vote for the groups here: www.thestellarawards.com

Detroit Youth Choir is up for “Youth Project of the Year” while Young Men 4 Christ are up for “Quartet of the Year.”

Voting ends April 19.

The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music Artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry.

The Stellar Awards ranks high in status as the only Gospel Music television awards program syndicated in over 140 markets nationwide.

